Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1725 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 Commonwealth Ave.
1725 Commonwealth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1725 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features Deck,Eat-In Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,Oven/Range,Refrigerator,Separate Kitchen and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1725 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1725 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1725 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1725 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1725 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1725 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
