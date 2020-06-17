Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1725 Comm.Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1725 Comm.Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 Comm.Ave
1725 Commonwealth Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1725 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's
Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have any available units?
1725 Comm.Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1725 Comm.Ave have?
Some of 1725 Comm.Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 Comm.Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Comm.Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Comm.Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave offer parking?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have a pool?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have accessible units?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College