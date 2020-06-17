All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1725 Comm.Ave

1725 Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Comm.Ave have any available units?
1725 Comm.Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Comm.Ave have?
Some of 1725 Comm.Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Comm.Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Comm.Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Comm.Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave offer parking?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have a pool?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have accessible units?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Comm.Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Comm.Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
