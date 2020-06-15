This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features Dishwasher,Disposal,Granite Counter Tops,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Modern Bath,Stainless Steel Appliance(s) and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 Sachem have any available units?
17 Sachem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Sachem have?
Some of 17 Sachem's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Sachem currently offering any rent specials?
17 Sachem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Sachem pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Sachem is pet friendly.
Does 17 Sachem offer parking?
No, 17 Sachem does not offer parking.
Does 17 Sachem have units with washers and dryers?