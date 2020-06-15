All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020

17 Sachem

17 Sachem Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Sachem Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features Dishwasher,Disposal,Granite Counter Tops,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Modern Bath,Stainless Steel Appliance(s) and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Sachem have any available units?
17 Sachem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Sachem have?
Some of 17 Sachem's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Sachem currently offering any rent specials?
17 Sachem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Sachem pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Sachem is pet friendly.
Does 17 Sachem offer parking?
No, 17 Sachem does not offer parking.
Does 17 Sachem have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Sachem offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Sachem have a pool?
No, 17 Sachem does not have a pool.
Does 17 Sachem have accessible units?
No, 17 Sachem does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Sachem have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Sachem has units with dishwashers.
