All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 17 Holman St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
17 Holman St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 AM

17 Holman St.

17 Holman Street · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17 Holman Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
This gorgeous and spacious Lower Allston 4 Bed 2.5 Bath comes with everything you need on three floors. Here you can find free in-unit laundry, a spacious floor plan, close proximity to public transit and plenty of grocery stores, and hassle free permit street parking all available nearby. This unit also features central heating and a/c, a brand new efficient utility system and one parking spot included in the price of rent. This unit can come to you either furnished or unfurnished. No pets are allowed unfortunately, a small cat may be considered on a case by case basis and with a prior reference. Walking distance to Harvard Business School. Check it out today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Holman St. have any available units?
17 Holman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Holman St. have?
Some of 17 Holman St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Holman St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Holman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Holman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Holman St. is pet friendly.
Does 17 Holman St. offer parking?
Yes, 17 Holman St. does offer parking.
Does 17 Holman St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Holman St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Holman St. have a pool?
No, 17 Holman St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Holman St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Holman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Holman St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Holman St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17 Holman St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity