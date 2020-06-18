Rent Calculator
17 Eldora St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 14
17 Eldora St.
17 Eldora Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
17 Eldora Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
cats allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features and more!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 17 Eldora St. have any available units?
17 Eldora St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 17 Eldora St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Eldora St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Eldora St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Eldora St. is pet friendly.
Does 17 Eldora St. offer parking?
No, 17 Eldora St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Eldora St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Eldora St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Eldora St. have a pool?
No, 17 Eldora St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Eldora St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Eldora St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Eldora St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Eldora St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Eldora St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Eldora St. does not have units with air conditioning.
