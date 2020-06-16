All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 17 Burney St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
17 Burney St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

17 Burney St.

17 Burney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17 Burney Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features Coin Op Dryer,Coin Op Washer,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry In Unit and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Burney St. have any available units?
17 Burney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 17 Burney St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Burney St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Burney St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Burney St. is pet friendly.
Does 17 Burney St. offer parking?
No, 17 Burney St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Burney St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Burney St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Burney St. have a pool?
No, 17 Burney St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Burney St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Burney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Burney St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Burney St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Burney St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Burney St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College