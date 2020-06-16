Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
17 Burney St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17 Burney St.
17 Burney Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17 Burney Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features Coin Op Dryer,Coin Op Washer,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry In Unit and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 Burney St. have any available units?
17 Burney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 17 Burney St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Burney St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Burney St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Burney St. is pet friendly.
Does 17 Burney St. offer parking?
No, 17 Burney St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Burney St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Burney St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Burney St. have a pool?
No, 17 Burney St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Burney St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Burney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Burney St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Burney St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Burney St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Burney St. does not have units with air conditioning.
