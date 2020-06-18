17 Bismarck Street, Boston, MA 02130 Egleston Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 42 Washington St @ School St (0.17 mi)Subway: Orange Line Stony Brook (0.16 mi)Bus: 44 Columbus Ave @ Washington St (0.23 mi)Bus: 41 Centre St @ Roseway St (0.54 mi)Bus: 39 S Huntington Ave @ Moraine St (0.55 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 BISMARCK have any available units?
17 BISMARCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 17 BISMARCK currently offering any rent specials?
17 BISMARCK isn't currently offering any rent specials.