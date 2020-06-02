All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1643 Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1643 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:38 PM

1643 Commonwealth Avenue

1643 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1643 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
NO FEES!! Move in AUGUST 1st or July 15th - heat hot water are included, large apartment, sunny unit! Cat okay :) Awesome ENORMOUS 1 bedroom with beautiful hardwood floors, large living room with high ceilings, tons of hallway closet space. There is a large bedroom that can both fit a queen size bed and desk. Large bedrooms has ample closet space. Great private balcony! Large eat in kitchen that fits a table. The rent includes heat &amp; hot water. There's NO broker's fee. Laundry in the basement. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton off 1600 Commonwealth Avenue, walk to either the Washington Street T stop or the Warren Street T stop on the B line. 10 minute walk to the Washington Square T stop on the C line in Brookline. Quick T ride to Boston College BC, Boston University BU, Allston, Newton, Hynes, Back Bay, Downtown, Copley, Newbury Street, Midtown, Chinatown and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1643 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1643 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1643 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1643 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1643 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1643 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1643 Commonwealth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity