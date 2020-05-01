All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 163 E.Berkeley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
163 E.Berkeley
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

163 E.Berkeley

163 Berkeley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

163 Berkeley Street, Boston, MA 02116
Bay Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  E Berkeley St @ Washington St (0.04 mi)Bus: 47  Albany St @ Randolph St (0.27 mi)Bus: 10  Harrison Ave. opp Plympton St (0.35 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ E Berkeley St (0.05 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.40 mi)Bus: 15  Washington St @ Perry St (0.14 mi)Subway: Red Line  Broadway (0.43 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ E Berkeley St (0.25 mi)Bus: 9  Herald St @ Washington St (0.17 mi)Bus: 39  Back Bay (0.54 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Tufts Medical Center (0.39 mi)Bus: 501  Surface Artery @ Kneeland St (0.51 mi)Bus: 504  Kneeland St @ Washington St (0.48 mi)Bus: 55  Stuart St @ Charles St S (0.49 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 E.Berkeley have any available units?
163 E.Berkeley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 163 E.Berkeley currently offering any rent specials?
163 E.Berkeley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 E.Berkeley pet-friendly?
No, 163 E.Berkeley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 163 E.Berkeley offer parking?
No, 163 E.Berkeley does not offer parking.
Does 163 E.Berkeley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 E.Berkeley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 E.Berkeley have a pool?
No, 163 E.Berkeley does not have a pool.
Does 163 E.Berkeley have accessible units?
No, 163 E.Berkeley does not have accessible units.
Does 163 E.Berkeley have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 E.Berkeley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 E.Berkeley have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 E.Berkeley does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College