Amenities
162 E Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02127 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. AVAILABLE 9/1. *Video Tour Available* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment on South Boston's West Side. Close to the Broadway T Stop and Local Restaurants (Lincoln, Loco, Fat Baby, etc). Window A/C units included. Gas Heat. Free Laundry in Building. Private Back Deck and Patio. Tenant pays Gas Heat, Electric, Cable/Internet. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3594530 ]