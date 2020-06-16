All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
162 E Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:50 PM

162 E Street

162 E Street · (508) 243-7477
Location

162 E Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
162 E Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02127 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. AVAILABLE 9/1. *Video Tour Available* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment on South Boston's West Side. Close to the Broadway T Stop and Local Restaurants (Lincoln, Loco, Fat Baby, etc). Window A/C units included. Gas Heat. Free Laundry in Building. Private Back Deck and Patio. Tenant pays Gas Heat, Electric, Cable/Internet. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3594530 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 E Street have any available units?
162 E Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 E Street have?
Some of 162 E Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 E Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 E Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 E Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 162 E Street offer parking?
No, 162 E Street does not offer parking.
Does 162 E Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 E Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 E Street have a pool?
No, 162 E Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 E Street have accessible units?
No, 162 E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 E Street does not have units with dishwashers.
