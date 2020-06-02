160 East Berkeley St.

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

There are so many wonderful things about this building and, most importantly, the area. In the summer this apartment complex is surrounded by the SOWA Markets, which are so much fun! We're a 10 minute walk to DTX, Chinatown, Back Bay, and Southie. Literally 3 minute walk from Whole Foods (Ink Block) and a ton of new restaurants opening up! This unit is available April 1 or May 1. More Info: * 889 sq ft * A/C! * Two-level unit * Concrete floors * Very large windows - tons of natural light * Brand new oven * Optional parking spaces are available for rent in the enclosed parking lot * Laundry is in the building * Multi-story unit so it feels massive * Recessed light fixtures * Security guard every night monitoring the entrance * Extremely pet friendly property management!



Terms: One year lease