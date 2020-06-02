All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

160 East Berkeley St.

160 East Berkeley Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 East Berkeley Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
There are so many wonderful things about this building and, most importantly, the area. In the summer this apartment complex is surrounded by the SOWA Markets, which are so much fun! We're a 10 minute walk to DTX, Chinatown, Back Bay, and Southie. Literally 3 minute walk from Whole Foods (Ink Block) and a ton of new restaurants opening up! This unit is available April 1 or May 1. More Info: * 889 sq ft * A/C! * Two-level unit * Concrete floors * Very large windows - tons of natural light * Brand new oven * Optional parking spaces are available for rent in the enclosed parking lot * Laundry is in the building * Multi-story unit so it feels massive * Recessed light fixtures * Security guard every night monitoring the entrance * Extremely pet friendly property management!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 East Berkeley St. have any available units?
160 East Berkeley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 East Berkeley St. have?
Some of 160 East Berkeley St.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East Berkeley St. currently offering any rent specials?
160 East Berkeley St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East Berkeley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 East Berkeley St. is pet friendly.
Does 160 East Berkeley St. offer parking?
Yes, 160 East Berkeley St. does offer parking.
Does 160 East Berkeley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 East Berkeley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East Berkeley St. have a pool?
No, 160 East Berkeley St. does not have a pool.
Does 160 East Berkeley St. have accessible units?
No, 160 East Berkeley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East Berkeley St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 East Berkeley St. does not have units with dishwashers.
