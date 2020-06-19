All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

16 Glenville Ave.

16 Glenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16 Glenville Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
3 bed with huge living room or 4 bed with smaller living room,. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances heat and got water included

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Glenville Ave. have any available units?
16 Glenville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Glenville Ave. have?
Some of 16 Glenville Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Glenville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Glenville Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Glenville Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. offer parking?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have a pool?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Glenville Ave. has units with dishwashers.
