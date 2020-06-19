Rent Calculator
16 Glenville Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16 Glenville Ave.
16 Glenville Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
16 Glenville Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
3 bed with huge living room or 4 bed with smaller living room,. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances heat and got water included
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have any available units?
16 Glenville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16 Glenville Ave. have?
Some of 16 Glenville Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16 Glenville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Glenville Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Glenville Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. offer parking?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have a pool?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16 Glenville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Glenville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Glenville Ave. has units with dishwashers.
