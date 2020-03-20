All apartments in Boston
16 Dighton St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

16 Dighton St.

16 Dighton Street · (617) 744-4733
Location

16 Dighton Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 2 bathroom located in Brighton. The multifamily features Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,Separate Kitchen,Storage,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Dighton St. have any available units?
16 Dighton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Dighton St. have?
Some of 16 Dighton St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Dighton St. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Dighton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Dighton St. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Dighton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Dighton St. offer parking?
No, 16 Dighton St. does not offer parking.
Does 16 Dighton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Dighton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Dighton St. have a pool?
No, 16 Dighton St. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Dighton St. have accessible units?
No, 16 Dighton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Dighton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Dighton St. has units with dishwashers.
