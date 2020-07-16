16 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning elevator fireplace some paid utils

Available 8/1! Oversized studio on first block of Commonwealth Avenue in gorgeous classic brownstone, just steps from the Public Garden! Features 12 foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, beautiful hardwood floors, grand (decorative) fireplace with incredible detail, and central air conditioning! Heat, hot water, and electricity all included in the rental price. Building is professionally managed and has an elevator. Great location close to shops, restaurants and transportation.Laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets and no undergrads.



Terms: One year lease