16 Commonwealth Ave.
16 Commonwealth Ave.

16 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 587-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Available 8/1! Oversized studio on first block of Commonwealth Avenue in gorgeous classic brownstone, just steps from the Public Garden! Features 12 foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, beautiful hardwood floors, grand (decorative) fireplace with incredible detail, and central air conditioning! Heat, hot water, and electricity all included in the rental price. Building is professionally managed and has an elevator. Great location close to shops, restaurants and transportation.Laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets and no undergrads.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
16 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 16 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 16 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 16 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 16 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
