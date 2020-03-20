Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16-18 Brackett St.
16-18 Brackett Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
16-18 Brackett Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom multifamily with 2 bathroom located in Brighton. The multifamily features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16-18 Brackett St. have any available units?
16-18 Brackett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 16-18 Brackett St. currently offering any rent specials?
16-18 Brackett St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16-18 Brackett St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16-18 Brackett St. is pet friendly.
Does 16-18 Brackett St. offer parking?
No, 16-18 Brackett St. does not offer parking.
Does 16-18 Brackett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16-18 Brackett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16-18 Brackett St. have a pool?
No, 16-18 Brackett St. does not have a pool.
Does 16-18 Brackett St. have accessible units?
No, 16-18 Brackett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16-18 Brackett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16-18 Brackett St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16-18 Brackett St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16-18 Brackett St. does not have units with air conditioning.
