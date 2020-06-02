All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

159 Kelton St.

159 Kelton Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 Kelton Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Kelton St. have any available units?
159 Kelton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 159 Kelton St. currently offering any rent specials?
159 Kelton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Kelton St. pet-friendly?
No, 159 Kelton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 159 Kelton St. offer parking?
No, 159 Kelton St. does not offer parking.
Does 159 Kelton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Kelton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Kelton St. have a pool?
No, 159 Kelton St. does not have a pool.
Does 159 Kelton St. have accessible units?
No, 159 Kelton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Kelton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Kelton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Kelton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Kelton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
