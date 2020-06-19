All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 159-201 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
159-201 Washington Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:39 PM

159-201 Washington Street

159 Washington St · (617) 209-5250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

159 Washington St, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
pool
bike storage
Applications will be available between Monday April 29, 2019 Through Wednesday May 8, 2019.

We will be conducting a lottery for 21 income restricted rental units for The St. Gabriels Apartments located at 159-201 Washington Street, Brighton, MA 02135. The location is between the Oak Square and Cleveland Circle Neighborhoods, with the Green Line nearby as well as quick access to the Mass Pike. Enjoy the many new restaurants, nightlife and shopping in the area!

There will be 21 income restricted units for St. Gabriels Apartments; 5 micro-studio, 1 studio, 6 one-bedroom units, 8 two-bedroom units, and 1 three-bedroom units. The price and income restrictions are set by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA).

The condominium amenities include:

Gym
Study Spaces
Lounge Space
Cafe
Pool
Patio Areas
Bike Storage

BR Size: 1 Bed
Rent: $2,735
AMI % Income: 150%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159-201 Washington Street have any available units?
159-201 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 159-201 Washington Street have?
Some of 159-201 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159-201 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
159-201 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159-201 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 159-201 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 159-201 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 159-201 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 159-201 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159-201 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159-201 Washington Street have a pool?
Yes, 159-201 Washington Street has a pool.
Does 159-201 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 159-201 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159-201 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159-201 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 159-201 Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity