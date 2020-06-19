Amenities
Applications will be available between Monday April 29, 2019 Through Wednesday May 8, 2019.
We will be conducting a lottery for 21 income restricted rental units for The St. Gabriels Apartments located at 159-201 Washington Street, Brighton, MA 02135. The location is between the Oak Square and Cleveland Circle Neighborhoods, with the Green Line nearby as well as quick access to the Mass Pike. Enjoy the many new restaurants, nightlife and shopping in the area!
There will be 21 income restricted units for St. Gabriels Apartments; 5 micro-studio, 1 studio, 6 one-bedroom units, 8 two-bedroom units, and 1 three-bedroom units. The price and income restrictions are set by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA).
The condominium amenities include:
Gym
Study Spaces
Lounge Space
Cafe
Pool
Patio Areas
Bike Storage
BR Size: 1 Bed
Rent: $2,735
AMI % Income: 150%