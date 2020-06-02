All apartments in Boston
155 Chelsea St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

155 Chelsea St.

155 Chelsea Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Brand new East Boston 4 bed / 2 bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! Just renovated. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave. Ceramic tiled bath and gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. Laundry in unit. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a great part of town. This building is close to the beach and nearby to dozens of fantastic restaurants. Call today to set your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Chelsea St. have any available units?
155 Chelsea St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Chelsea St. have?
Some of 155 Chelsea St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Chelsea St. currently offering any rent specials?
155 Chelsea St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Chelsea St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Chelsea St. is pet friendly.
Does 155 Chelsea St. offer parking?
No, 155 Chelsea St. does not offer parking.
Does 155 Chelsea St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Chelsea St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Chelsea St. have a pool?
No, 155 Chelsea St. does not have a pool.
Does 155 Chelsea St. have accessible units?
No, 155 Chelsea St. does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Chelsea St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Chelsea St. has units with dishwashers.
