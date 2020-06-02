155 Chelsea St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Brand new East Boston 4 bed / 2 bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! Just renovated. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave. Ceramic tiled bath and gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. Laundry in unit. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a great part of town. This building is close to the beach and nearby to dozens of fantastic restaurants. Call today to set your appointment.