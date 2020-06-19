Rent Calculator
Home
Boston, MA
153 Salem St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
153 Salem St.
153 Salem Street
No Longer Available
Location
153 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in North End. The apartment features Dishwasher,Granite Counter Tops,Large,Renovated Kitchen,Updated Bathroom,Updated! and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 153 Salem St. have any available units?
153 Salem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 153 Salem St. have?
Some of 153 Salem St.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 153 Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
153 Salem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Salem St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Salem St. is pet friendly.
Does 153 Salem St. offer parking?
No, 153 Salem St. does not offer parking.
Does 153 Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Salem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Salem St. have a pool?
No, 153 Salem St. does not have a pool.
Does 153 Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 153 Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Salem St. has units with dishwashers.
