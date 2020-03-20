Rent Calculator
15 Sunset St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 25
15 Sunset St.
15 Sunset Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
15 Sunset Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Building sits very close to the E and D Lines.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Sunset St. have any available units?
15 Sunset St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15 Sunset St. have?
Some of 15 Sunset St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 Sunset St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Sunset St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Sunset St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Sunset St. is pet friendly.
Does 15 Sunset St. offer parking?
No, 15 Sunset St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Sunset St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Sunset St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Sunset St. have a pool?
No, 15 Sunset St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Sunset St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Sunset St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Sunset St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Sunset St. has units with dishwashers.
