Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

15 South St.

15 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 South Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 South St. have any available units?
15 South St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 15 South St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 South St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 South St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 South St. is pet friendly.
Does 15 South St. offer parking?
No, 15 South St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 South St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 South St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 South St. have a pool?
No, 15 South St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 South St. have accessible units?
No, 15 South St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 South St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 South St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 South St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 South St. does not have units with air conditioning.
