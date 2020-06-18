Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
15 Mann St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Mann St.
15 Mann Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15 Mann Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Mann St. have any available units?
15 Mann St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15 Mann St. have?
Some of 15 Mann St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 Mann St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Mann St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Mann St. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Mann St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 15 Mann St. offer parking?
No, 15 Mann St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Mann St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Mann St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Mann St. have a pool?
No, 15 Mann St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Mann St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Mann St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Mann St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Mann St. has units with dishwashers.
