This a great 1 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Allston. The multifamily features Deck,Disposal,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,On-Site Super and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Higgins St. have any available units?
15 Higgins St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Higgins St. have?
Some of 15 Higgins St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Higgins St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Higgins St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Higgins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Higgins St. is pet friendly.
Does 15 Higgins St. offer parking?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Higgins St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Higgins St. have a pool?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Higgins St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Higgins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not have units with dishwashers.