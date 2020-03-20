All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 15 Higgins St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
15 Higgins St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

15 Higgins St.

15 Higgins Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15 Higgins Street, Boston, MA 02134
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Allston. The multifamily features Deck,Disposal,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,On-Site Super and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Higgins St. have any available units?
15 Higgins St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Higgins St. have?
Some of 15 Higgins St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Higgins St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Higgins St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Higgins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Higgins St. is pet friendly.
Does 15 Higgins St. offer parking?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Higgins St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Higgins St. have a pool?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Higgins St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Higgins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Higgins St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15 Higgins St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity