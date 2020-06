Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Youtube Video of Unit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOiXqEDjSOg Gorgeous New Gut Renovated Three Bed W/Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Huge Bedrooms, New Heating System, Private Outdoor Porch, Tons of Street Parking and 3 minute walk to Maverick Train Station. Beautiful Maverick Square has lots of shops and restaurants steps to this apartment. Great for Students OR Professionals who need to get into Boston fast!



Terms: One year lease