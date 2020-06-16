All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

15 East Springfield

15 East Springfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 East Springfield Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 28  Dudley Station (0.65 mi)Bus: 10  91 E Concord St (0.18 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ Worcester St (0.05 mi)Bus: 47  Harrison Ave @ Worcester Sq (0.09 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ Washington St (0.07 mi)Bus: 9  Albany St @ Boston Medical Ctr (0.23 mi)Bus: CT3  Harrison Ave opp. East Springfield St. (0.10 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ W Springfield St (0.29 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.34 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Massachusetts Avenue (0.52 mi)Bus: 15  Washington St @ Savoy St (0.54 mi)Tram: E  Symphony (0.64 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 East Springfield have any available units?
15 East Springfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 15 East Springfield currently offering any rent specials?
15 East Springfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 East Springfield pet-friendly?
No, 15 East Springfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 15 East Springfield offer parking?
No, 15 East Springfield does not offer parking.
Does 15 East Springfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 East Springfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 East Springfield have a pool?
No, 15 East Springfield does not have a pool.
Does 15 East Springfield have accessible units?
No, 15 East Springfield does not have accessible units.
Does 15 East Springfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 East Springfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 East Springfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 East Springfield does not have units with air conditioning.
