Home
/
Boston, MA
/
149 Calumet
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
149 Calumet
149 Calumet Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
149 Calumet Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 5 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features Ceramic Tiles,Dishwasher,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,Separate Kitchen and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 Calumet have any available units?
149 Calumet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 149 Calumet have?
Some of 149 Calumet's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 149 Calumet currently offering any rent specials?
149 Calumet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Calumet pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Calumet is pet friendly.
Does 149 Calumet offer parking?
No, 149 Calumet does not offer parking.
Does 149 Calumet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Calumet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Calumet have a pool?
No, 149 Calumet does not have a pool.
Does 149 Calumet have accessible units?
No, 149 Calumet does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Calumet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Calumet has units with dishwashers.
