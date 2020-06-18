144 Bowdoin St..

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Everything in this studio is brand new! Considered "smart" space, unit has large windows for ultimate light. Built in shelves provide fantastic storage. Located at the base of Beacon Hill, this unit is both desirable and fashionable! Building is renovated from late 1800s/early 1900s to fit today's lifestyle but has not lost that historic charm! Elements like exposed brick walls make this charming unit a true Beacon Hill apartment! Also features shared common roof deck. Relax, entertain, or just soak in the great views of the city! In an unbeatable location on sought after Beacon Hill with gaslit street lamps and well manicured historic buildings near the Massachusetts State House! In a classic building that has been totally renovated for today's lifestyle! Great commuting location close to all T lines - Red, Green, Orange and Blue! Near attractions like Boston Common, shopping at Downtown Crossing, Public Gardens, Charles River parks, Faneuil Hall, Financial District, Theater District, high end Back Bay shopping & dining, and much more! Close to Suffolk University, NE School of Law, Mass General Hospital, Emerson College, and other local schools & hospitals! Live on tony Beacon Hill in a beautiful and modern Boston apartment!



Terms: One year lease