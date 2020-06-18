All apartments in Boston
144 Bowdoin St.
144 Bowdoin St.

144 Bowdoin Street · No Longer Available
Location

144 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA 02108
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Everything in this studio is brand new! Considered "smart" space, unit has large windows for ultimate light. Built in shelves provide fantastic storage. Located at the base of Beacon Hill, this unit is both desirable and fashionable! Building is renovated from late 1800s/early 1900s to fit today's lifestyle but has not lost that historic charm! Elements like exposed brick walls make this charming unit a true Beacon Hill apartment! Also features shared common roof deck. Relax, entertain, or just soak in the great views of the city! In an unbeatable location on sought after Beacon Hill with gaslit street lamps and well manicured historic buildings near the Massachusetts State House! In a classic building that has been totally renovated for today's lifestyle! Great commuting location close to all T lines - Red, Green, Orange and Blue! Near attractions like Boston Common, shopping at Downtown Crossing, Public Gardens, Charles River parks, Faneuil Hall, Financial District, Theater District, high end Back Bay shopping & dining, and much more! Close to Suffolk University, NE School of Law, Mass General Hospital, Emerson College, and other local schools & hospitals! Live on tony Beacon Hill in a beautiful and modern Boston apartment!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 144 Bowdoin St. have any available units?
144 Bowdoin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 144 Bowdoin St. currently offering any rent specials?
144 Bowdoin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Bowdoin St. pet-friendly?
No, 144 Bowdoin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 144 Bowdoin St. offer parking?
No, 144 Bowdoin St. does not offer parking.
Does 144 Bowdoin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Bowdoin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Bowdoin St. have a pool?
No, 144 Bowdoin St. does not have a pool.
Does 144 Bowdoin St. have accessible units?
No, 144 Bowdoin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Bowdoin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Bowdoin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Bowdoin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Bowdoin St. does not have units with air conditioning.

