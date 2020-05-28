All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 143 P Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
143 P Street - 1
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:04 AM

143 P Street - 1

143 P St · (978) 460-0485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

143 P St, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
OUTDOOR DECK OFF OF KITCHEN, Two LARGE and sunny bedrooms situated a five minute walk from M Street beach and Pleasure Bay park. AMAZING LOCATION, across from restaurant Local 149, fun community, Blue Bikes a block away, visitor street parking DIRECTLY outside of apartment. Featuring granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer in apartment, along with a spacious bathroom and tub- you wont want to miss out on this airy apartment! Utility avg cost is $80-90/month. Street permit parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 P Street - 1 have any available units?
143 P Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 P Street - 1 have?
Some of 143 P Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 P Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
143 P Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 P Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 143 P Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 143 P Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 143 P Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 143 P Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 P Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 P Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 143 P Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 143 P Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 143 P Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 143 P Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 P Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 143 P Street - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity