143 P Street - 1

OUTDOOR DECK OFF OF KITCHEN, Two LARGE and sunny bedrooms situated a five minute walk from M Street beach and Pleasure Bay park. AMAZING LOCATION, across from restaurant Local 149, fun community, Blue Bikes a block away, visitor street parking DIRECTLY outside of apartment. Featuring granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer in apartment, along with a spacious bathroom and tub- you wont want to miss out on this airy apartment! Utility avg cost is $80-90/month. Street permit parking available.