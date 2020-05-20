All apartments in Boston
143 Cottage Street

143 Cottage Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Cottage Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
143 Cottage Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02128 - 4 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. Brand new renovation! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Bedrooms are huge! Bath is renovated as well with washer dryer. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Bonus: 3 season enclosed porch. Minutes from Maverick and Piers Park. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592756 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Cottage Street have any available units?
143 Cottage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Cottage Street have?
Some of 143 Cottage Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Cottage Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Cottage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Cottage Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 Cottage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 143 Cottage Street offer parking?
No, 143 Cottage Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 Cottage Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Cottage Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Cottage Street have a pool?
No, 143 Cottage Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Cottage Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Cottage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Cottage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Cottage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
