All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1418 Columbia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1418 Columbia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1418 Columbia

1418 Columbia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1418 Columbia Road, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16  Preble St @ Old Colony Ave (0.49 mi)Bus: 11  E 8th St @ G St (0.03 mi)Bus: 10  E Broadway @ G St (0.31 mi)Bus: 9  W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.34 mi)Bus: 7  L St @ Broadway (0.53 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Columbia have any available units?
1418 Columbia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1418 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Columbia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Columbia pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Columbia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1418 Columbia offer parking?
No, 1418 Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Columbia have a pool?
No, 1418 Columbia does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 1418 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Columbia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Columbia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College