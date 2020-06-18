Rent Calculator
1418 Columbia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1418 Columbia
1418 Columbia Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1418 Columbia Road, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16 Preble St @ Old Colony Ave (0.49 mi)Bus: 11 E 8th St @ G St (0.03 mi)Bus: 10 E Broadway @ G St (0.31 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.34 mi)Bus: 7 L St @ Broadway (0.53 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1418 Columbia have any available units?
1418 Columbia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 1418 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Columbia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Columbia pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Columbia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 1418 Columbia offer parking?
No, 1418 Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Columbia have a pool?
No, 1418 Columbia does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 1418 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Columbia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Columbia does not have units with air conditioning.
