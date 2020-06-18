Rent Calculator
141 Dorchester
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
141 Dorchester
141 Dorchester Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
141 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Seaport District. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 Dorchester have any available units?
141 Dorchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 141 Dorchester currently offering any rent specials?
141 Dorchester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Dorchester pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Dorchester is pet friendly.
Does 141 Dorchester offer parking?
No, 141 Dorchester does not offer parking.
Does 141 Dorchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Dorchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Dorchester have a pool?
No, 141 Dorchester does not have a pool.
Does 141 Dorchester have accessible units?
No, 141 Dorchester does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Dorchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Dorchester does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Dorchester have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Dorchester does not have units with air conditioning.
