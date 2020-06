Amenities

Phenomenal 4 bed close to the Blue Line T at Maverick Square. In the desirable pocket of East Boston known as Jeffries Point, this 4 bed has 4 spacious bedrooms, a large renovated kitchen, a beautiful back porch, and it comes with a flat screen for your use! This is available September 1st, 2017, and is close to downtown Boston, Suffolk, and Emerson! Many others as well..Do Not Wait, call , text or email David today 508-367-8854iP