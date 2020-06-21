All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1409 Commonwealth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1409 Commonwealth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1409 Commonwealth

1409 Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1409 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Commonwealth have any available units?
1409 Commonwealth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1409 Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Commonwealth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Commonwealth pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Commonwealth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1409 Commonwealth offer parking?
No, 1409 Commonwealth does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Commonwealth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 1409 Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 1409 Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Commonwealth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Commonwealth have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Commonwealth does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College