Boston, MA
140 Sutherland Rd.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

140 Sutherland Rd.

140 Sutherland Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Sutherland Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and updated 2 bed just off of Comm Ave in Brighton. Conveniently located walking distance to 3 T lines (B, C, D) and Whole Foods market, this apartment has an open living space with an updated kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms have spacious closets and mirrors as well as additional storage nooks. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors add to the finishes. The apartment is located in a small brownstone with laundry and available rental parking. Updated baseboard gas heating system, tenants pay all utilities (gas &amp; electric). Easy access to Boston College, Brookline, Washington Square and around the corner from Beacon Hill Athletic Club. Graduate students and professionals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Sutherland Rd. have any available units?
140 Sutherland Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Sutherland Rd. have?
Some of 140 Sutherland Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Sutherland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
140 Sutherland Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Sutherland Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Sutherland Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 140 Sutherland Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 140 Sutherland Rd. offers parking.
Does 140 Sutherland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Sutherland Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Sutherland Rd. have a pool?
No, 140 Sutherland Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 140 Sutherland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 140 Sutherland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Sutherland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Sutherland Rd. has units with dishwashers.
