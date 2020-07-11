140 Sutherland Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Spacious and updated 2 bed just off of Comm Ave in Brighton. Conveniently located walking distance to 3 T lines (B, C, D) and Whole Foods market, this apartment has an open living space with an updated kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms have spacious closets and mirrors as well as additional storage nooks. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors add to the finishes. The apartment is located in a small brownstone with laundry and available rental parking. Updated baseboard gas heating system, tenants pay all utilities (gas & electric). Easy access to Boston College, Brookline, Washington Square and around the corner from Beacon Hill Athletic Club. Graduate students and professionals only.