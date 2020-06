Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

AMAZING renovated (as in construction has just been finished and you will be the first to enjoy it) one bedroom apartment with STUNNING views directly over Boston Common! New hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and CENTRAL AIR. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, living room has a gas fireplace. Give me a call for any additional questions: Tom 617-733-7926.



(RLNE5446192)