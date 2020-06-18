14 Wigglesworth Street, Boston, MA 02115 Mission Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
range
Unit Amenities
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features Dishwasher,Disposal,Duplex,Exposed Brick,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,Refrigerator,Stove and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 Wigglesworth St. have any available units?
14 Wigglesworth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Wigglesworth St. have?
Some of 14 Wigglesworth St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Wigglesworth St. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Wigglesworth St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Wigglesworth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Wigglesworth St. is pet friendly.
Does 14 Wigglesworth St. offer parking?
No, 14 Wigglesworth St. does not offer parking.
Does 14 Wigglesworth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Wigglesworth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Wigglesworth St. have a pool?
No, 14 Wigglesworth St. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Wigglesworth St. have accessible units?
No, 14 Wigglesworth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Wigglesworth St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Wigglesworth St. has units with dishwashers.