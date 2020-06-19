14 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA 02132 Upper Washington - Spring Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 35 Grove St @ Overlook Rd (0.18 mi)Bus: 40 W Boundary Rd @ Cedarcrest Rd (0.39 mi)Bus: 40/50 W Boundary Rd @ Ohrenberger School (0.37 mi)Bus: 34E Washington St @ Desoto Rd (0.07 mi)Bus: 34 Washington St opp Desoto Rd (0.08 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 Ridgecrest have any available units?
14 Ridgecrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 14 Ridgecrest currently offering any rent specials?
14 Ridgecrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.