All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 14 Ridgecrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
14 Ridgecrest
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

14 Ridgecrest

14 Ridgecrest Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Upper Washington - Spring Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 35  Grove St @ Overlook Rd (0.18 mi)Bus: 40  W Boundary Rd @ Cedarcrest Rd (0.39 mi)Bus: 40/50  W Boundary Rd @ Ohrenberger School (0.37 mi)Bus: 34E  Washington St @ Desoto Rd (0.07 mi)Bus: 34  Washington St opp Desoto Rd (0.08 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Ridgecrest have any available units?
14 Ridgecrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 14 Ridgecrest currently offering any rent specials?
14 Ridgecrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Ridgecrest pet-friendly?
No, 14 Ridgecrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Ridgecrest offer parking?
No, 14 Ridgecrest does not offer parking.
Does 14 Ridgecrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Ridgecrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Ridgecrest have a pool?
No, 14 Ridgecrest does not have a pool.
Does 14 Ridgecrest have accessible units?
No, 14 Ridgecrest does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Ridgecrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Ridgecrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Ridgecrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Ridgecrest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College