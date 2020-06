Amenities

Large sunny 3 BR apartment on the 1st floor in 3 family house. All bedrooms have a good size. Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. Shared backyard. Laundry in unit. Beautiful street in JP with on street parking without permit. Close to lots of restaurants stores and Whole Foods. Easy access to public transportation.