Home
/
Boston, MA
/
14 Hillside St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

14 Hillside St.

14 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Location

14 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large bathroom. Basement includes free-to-use washer and dryer. Located in the heart of Mission Hill between the GREEN LINE / ORANGE LINES and only 15 minutes away from downtown Boston, this unit is perfect for commuting anywhere. Located only a few minute walk from the Longwood Medical Area, the other current tenants are young professionals working or studying in the Longwood Medical Area. Call/Text Jason at 214-940-2603 to Schedule a Showing Features: Hardwood Floors Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Granite Counters Microwave Laundry in Building Big Back Yard Undergraduates Okay No Pets Allowed Utilities: Rent includes Heat, Hot Water, Water, Gas, and Wifi. Move in Requirements: - First month, Last month, Security Deposit (One Month Rent), and Broker Fee (One Month Rent) - Lease Term: 9/1/2020 to 8/31/2021 Call/Text Jason at 214-940-2603 to Schedule a Showing

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Hillside St. have any available units?
14 Hillside St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Hillside St. have?
Some of 14 Hillside St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Hillside St. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Hillside St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Hillside St. pet-friendly?
No, 14 Hillside St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Hillside St. offer parking?
No, 14 Hillside St. does not offer parking.
Does 14 Hillside St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Hillside St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Hillside St. have a pool?
No, 14 Hillside St. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Hillside St. have accessible units?
No, 14 Hillside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Hillside St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Hillside St. has units with dishwashers.
