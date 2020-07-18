14 Hillside St.

Amenities

The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large bathroom. Basement includes free-to-use washer and dryer. Located in the heart of Mission Hill between the GREEN LINE / ORANGE LINES and only 15 minutes away from downtown Boston, this unit is perfect for commuting anywhere. Located only a few minute walk from the Longwood Medical Area, the other current tenants are young professionals working or studying in the Longwood Medical Area. Call/Text Jason at 214-940-2603 to Schedule a Showing Features: Hardwood Floors Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Granite Counters Microwave Laundry in Building Big Back Yard Undergraduates Okay No Pets Allowed Utilities: Rent includes Heat, Hot Water, Water, Gas, and Wifi. Move in Requirements: - First month, Last month, Security Deposit (One Month Rent), and Broker Fee (One Month Rent) - Lease Term: 9/1/2020 to 8/31/2021 Call/Text Jason at 214-940-2603 to Schedule a Showing



Terms: One year lease