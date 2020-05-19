This a great 4 bedroom condo with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The condo features Central Air,Dining Room,Dishwasher,Eat-In Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Oven/Range,Refrigerator,Storage and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 Chiswick Rd. have any available units?
137 Chiswick Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Chiswick Rd. have?
Some of 137 Chiswick Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Chiswick Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
137 Chiswick Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Chiswick Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Chiswick Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 137 Chiswick Rd. offer parking?
No, 137 Chiswick Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 137 Chiswick Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Chiswick Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Chiswick Rd. have a pool?
No, 137 Chiswick Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 137 Chiswick Rd. have accessible units?
No, 137 Chiswick Rd. does not have accessible units.
