All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 137 Charles St Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
137 Charles St Apt 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

137 Charles St Apt 1

137 Charles St · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

137 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1 Available 09/01/20 Professionally managed building in the heart of Beacon Hill right on Charles Street! Conveniently located near Whole Foods Market, public transportation (MGH T stop, multiple bus routes), and many shops and restaurants along Charles Street. Easy access to Storrow Drive, 93, 90 and Rt. 1. Fantastic value in a Beacon Hill 2 bed. This is a must see!!! Call for details- virtual showings can be arranged!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5692905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Charles St Apt 1 have any available units?
137 Charles St Apt 1 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Charles St Apt 1 have?
Some of 137 Charles St Apt 1's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Charles St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Charles St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Charles St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Charles St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 137 Charles St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 137 Charles St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 137 Charles St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Charles St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Charles St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 137 Charles St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 137 Charles St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 137 Charles St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Charles St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Charles St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 137 Charles St Apt 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity