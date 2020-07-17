All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1369 Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1369 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

1369 Commonwealth Avenue

1369 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1369 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
For SEPTEMBER 1st-NO FEES! HUGE 2 bedroom with new kitchen and bath, heat included! NO FEE! Large 2 bedroom with nice living room, there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st &amp; last to move in, the location is amazing, the unit is large, nice sunny floors, great space, large apartment separate kitchen and bathroom, brand new kitchen and new bathroom. There are two huge bedrooms, living room, new kitchen and bathroom. The rent includes heat and hot water. No fee! just 1st and last. Big living area, separate large kitchen with redone floors. Located in Allston next to the B line T stop "Allston Street". Quick T ride to Boston University BU, Kenmore, Boston College BC, Downtown, Copley, Arlington, Government and the financial district. Walk 15 minutes from this apartment to Coolidge corner Brookline to the C line. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1369 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1369 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1369 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1369 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1369 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1369 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1369 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1369 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1369 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1369 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1369 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1369 Commonwealth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity