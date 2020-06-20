Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
136 Hemenway St.
136 Hemenway St.
136 Hemenway Street
·
Boston
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
136 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 Hemenway St. have any available units?
136 Hemenway St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 136 Hemenway St. currently offering any rent specials?
136 Hemenway St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Hemenway St. pet-friendly?
No, 136 Hemenway St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 136 Hemenway St. offer parking?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not offer parking.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have a pool?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not have a pool.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have accessible units?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not have units with air conditioning.
