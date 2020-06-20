All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 136 Hemenway St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
136 Hemenway St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

136 Hemenway St.

136 Hemenway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

136 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Hemenway St. have any available units?
136 Hemenway St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 136 Hemenway St. currently offering any rent specials?
136 Hemenway St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Hemenway St. pet-friendly?
No, 136 Hemenway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 136 Hemenway St. offer parking?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not offer parking.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have a pool?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not have a pool.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have accessible units?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Hemenway St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Hemenway St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College