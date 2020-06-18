All apartments in Boston
135 Hillside St.

135 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Location

135 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Hillside St. have any available units?
135 Hillside St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 135 Hillside St. currently offering any rent specials?
135 Hillside St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Hillside St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Hillside St. is pet friendly.
Does 135 Hillside St. offer parking?
No, 135 Hillside St. does not offer parking.
Does 135 Hillside St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Hillside St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Hillside St. have a pool?
No, 135 Hillside St. does not have a pool.
Does 135 Hillside St. have accessible units?
No, 135 Hillside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Hillside St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Hillside St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Hillside St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Hillside St. does not have units with air conditioning.
