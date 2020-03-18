All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

1335 Boylston St.

1335 Boylston Street · (617) 279-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1335 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Parking 500 below-grade parking spaces. Additional surface and underground parking in area. Walk Score Van Ness and the Fenway are rated a "Walker's Paradise by walkscore.com, meaning that most errands can be accomplished easily on foot. 172 Residential Units This isn't some massive residential development. Van Ness was designed to foster a sense of community. Professional On-Site Management Team Get your questions answered and problems solved with Van Ness' professional management team. 24-Hour On-Call Maintenance Need something fixed? We've got you covered with a professional, on-call maintenance team. Pet Wash Station When you're surrounded by so much green space, your pet is bound to get a little dirty that's where the pet wash station comes in. Online Fitness Class Room Get fit without leaving the building in this state-of-the-art exercise space. Fitness Center Ditch the gym membership; the fully equipped fitness center has everything you need to stay your healthiest. TV Lounge Whether it's the big game or the big premiere, watch it here. Gaming Lounge Meet the neighbors and have some fun in playing billiards or poker in this fully equipped space. Conference Room Access your very own meeting, collaboration and presentation space just down the hall. Rooftop Lounge with Grilling Areas There's no better spot to stargaze, soak up the sun, or grill with friends than the rooftop deck. Green Terrace This living roof on the fifth floor offers an oasis from nearby hustle and bustle on the streets below. Independent Retail A hub for cool, independent retailers, The Fenway is the spot to find exactly what you were looking for. City Target The popular retailer chose Van Ness to create its Boston flagship store, giving residents access to an extraordinary shopping experience. Green Space Within walking distance to Boston's Emerald Necklace, Back Bay Fens, and Victory Garden spaces.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Boylston St. have any available units?
1335 Boylston St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Boylston St. have?
Some of 1335 Boylston St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Boylston St. is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Boylston St. offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Boylston St. does offer parking.
Does 1335 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Boylston St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 1335 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 1335 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Boylston St. has units with dishwashers.
