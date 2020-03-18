1335 Boylston St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Parking 500 below-grade parking spaces. Additional surface and underground parking in area. Walk Score Van Ness and the Fenway are rated a "Walker's Paradise by walkscore.com, meaning that most errands can be accomplished easily on foot. 172 Residential Units This isn't some massive residential development. Van Ness was designed to foster a sense of community. Professional On-Site Management Team Get your questions answered and problems solved with Van Ness' professional management team. 24-Hour On-Call Maintenance Need something fixed? We've got you covered with a professional, on-call maintenance team. Pet Wash Station When you're surrounded by so much green space, your pet is bound to get a little dirty that's where the pet wash station comes in. Online Fitness Class Room Get fit without leaving the building in this state-of-the-art exercise space. Fitness Center Ditch the gym membership; the fully equipped fitness center has everything you need to stay your healthiest. TV Lounge Whether it's the big game or the big premiere, watch it here. Gaming Lounge Meet the neighbors and have some fun in playing billiards or poker in this fully equipped space. Conference Room Access your very own meeting, collaboration and presentation space just down the hall. Rooftop Lounge with Grilling Areas There's no better spot to stargaze, soak up the sun, or grill with friends than the rooftop deck. Green Terrace This living roof on the fifth floor offers an oasis from nearby hustle and bustle on the streets below. Independent Retail A hub for cool, independent retailers, The Fenway is the spot to find exactly what you were looking for. City Target The popular retailer chose Van Ness to create its Boston flagship store, giving residents access to an extraordinary shopping experience. Green Space Within walking distance to Boston's Emerald Necklace, Back Bay Fens, and Victory Garden spaces.



Terms: One year lease