Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This sunny upper-floor studio on Commonwealth Ave. faces the back of the building so you don't hear all the traffic and trains on Comm. Ave. Nice & quiet. Bathroom is new, unit was recently painted and hardwood floors refinished. New granite kitchenette countertop and new under-mount sink. New stove. Building is professionally maintained and has a very clean laundry room. Just a short walk to all the shops, restaurants and night-spots Allston has to offer. Video walk-through at https://youtu.be/l95QQ97aUEM.



Terms: One year lease