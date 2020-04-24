All apartments in Boston
133 Cottage St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

133 Cottage St.

133 Cottage Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Cottage Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
East Boston four bed / one bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! This apartment keeps its original charm with upgraded condo-quality finishes. Full kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a wonderful part of town. The apartment sits nearby to tons of shops, bodegas, places to eat, and public transportation. Great neighborhood. Call today to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Cottage St. have any available units?
133 Cottage St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Cottage St. have?
Some of 133 Cottage St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Cottage St. currently offering any rent specials?
133 Cottage St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Cottage St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Cottage St. is pet friendly.
Does 133 Cottage St. offer parking?
No, 133 Cottage St. does not offer parking.
Does 133 Cottage St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Cottage St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Cottage St. have a pool?
No, 133 Cottage St. does not have a pool.
Does 133 Cottage St. have accessible units?
No, 133 Cottage St. does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Cottage St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Cottage St. has units with dishwashers.
