Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

132 West 8th

132 West Eighth Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
RB 88This two bedroom one bathroom apartment features a eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher a electric range and garbage disposal; a living room hardwood floors ceiling fans central heat a office air conditioning and a updated bathroom. Is fully furnished with a living room set bedroom sets dining set cookware and tableware. On-street parking is available. Laundry in building. Is a ten minute walk to Andrew MBTA train station. Heat hot water electricity and Wifi are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 West 8th have any available units?
132 West 8th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 West 8th have?
Some of 132 West 8th's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 West 8th currently offering any rent specials?
132 West 8th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 West 8th pet-friendly?
No, 132 West 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 132 West 8th offer parking?
No, 132 West 8th does not offer parking.
Does 132 West 8th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 West 8th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 West 8th have a pool?
No, 132 West 8th does not have a pool.
Does 132 West 8th have accessible units?
No, 132 West 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 132 West 8th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 West 8th has units with dishwashers.
