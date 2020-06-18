132 West 8th

132 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127 D Street - West Broadway
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
RB 88This two bedroom one bathroom apartment features a eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher a electric range and garbage disposal; a living room hardwood floors ceiling fans central heat a office air conditioning and a updated bathroom. Is fully furnished with a living room set bedroom sets dining set cookware and tableware. On-street parking is available. Laundry in building. Is a ten minute walk to Andrew MBTA train station. Heat hot water electricity and Wifi are included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
