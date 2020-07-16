130 Bowdoin St.

Amenities
Spacious Beacon Hill 1 Bedroom Featuring a Sizable Living Room, Large Bedroom, Fully Applianced Kitchen, Air Conditioning and Great Closet Space Throughout. Located in a 24 Hour Concierge Elevator Building with an Enormous Common Roof Deck with Stunning City Views, Attached Garage Parking for Rent with Complimentary Garage Bike Storage and High Efficiency Card Operated Laundry Facility. Rent Includes Heat and Hot Water. Incredible Beacon Hill Location near Shops, Restaurants and Transportation.
Terms: One year lease