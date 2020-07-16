All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:27 AM

130 Bowdoin St.

130 Bowdoin Street · (617) 587-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA 02108
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Spacious Beacon Hill 1 Bedroom Featuring a Sizable Living Room, Large Bedroom, Fully Applianced Kitchen, Air Conditioning and Great Closet Space Throughout. Located in a 24 Hour Concierge Elevator Building with an Enormous Common Roof Deck with Stunning City Views, Attached Garage Parking for Rent with Complimentary Garage Bike Storage and High Efficiency Card Operated Laundry Facility. Rent Includes Heat and Hot Water. Incredible Beacon Hill Location near Shops, Restaurants and Transportation.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Bowdoin St. have any available units?
130 Bowdoin St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Bowdoin St. have?
Some of 130 Bowdoin St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Bowdoin St. currently offering any rent specials?
130 Bowdoin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Bowdoin St. pet-friendly?
No, 130 Bowdoin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 130 Bowdoin St. offer parking?
Yes, 130 Bowdoin St. offers parking.
Does 130 Bowdoin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Bowdoin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Bowdoin St. have a pool?
No, 130 Bowdoin St. does not have a pool.
Does 130 Bowdoin St. have accessible units?
No, 130 Bowdoin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Bowdoin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Bowdoin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
