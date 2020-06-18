All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
13 Robeson
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

13 Robeson

13 Robeson Street · No Longer Available
Location

13 Robeson Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 42  Washington St @ Sylvia St (0.11 mi)Bus: 16  Circuit Dr @ Glen Ln (0.46 mi)Bus: 22  Seaver St @ Humboldt Ave (0.47 mi)Bus: 44  Columbus Ave @ Walnut Ave (0.40 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Green Street (0.31 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Robeson have any available units?
13 Robeson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 13 Robeson currently offering any rent specials?
13 Robeson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Robeson pet-friendly?
No, 13 Robeson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 13 Robeson offer parking?
No, 13 Robeson does not offer parking.
Does 13 Robeson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Robeson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Robeson have a pool?
No, 13 Robeson does not have a pool.
Does 13 Robeson have accessible units?
No, 13 Robeson does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Robeson have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Robeson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Robeson have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Robeson does not have units with air conditioning.
